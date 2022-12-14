Overview

Dr. Sujatha Srikanth, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Srikanth works at Desert Care Network - Endocrinology in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.