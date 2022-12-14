Dr. Sujatha Srikanth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srikanth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujatha Srikanth, MD
Overview
Dr. Sujatha Srikanth, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Srikanth works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Care Network: Surgical Associates1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E421, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 424-8224
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srikanth?
Dr. Srikanth is very knowledgeable and takes the time to listen first and then provide information directly relevant to my concerns. Dr. Srikanth has an excellent “bedside manner” and tells me what I need to know in a way that I easily understand and accept it.
About Dr. Sujatha Srikanth, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1124085287
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srikanth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srikanth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srikanth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srikanth works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Srikanth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srikanth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srikanth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srikanth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.