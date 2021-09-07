Dr. Sujatha Shankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujatha Shankar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sujatha Shankar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Shankar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sujatha Shankar MD PA77 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 838-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shankar?
I highly recommend Dr. Shankar . She has been my Childrens pediatrician since the last 15 years and I cannot say enough about her and her staff. I couldn’t have raised my boys without her support.
About Dr. Sujatha Shankar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1508810268
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shankar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shankar works at
Dr. Shankar speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.