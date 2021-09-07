See All Pediatricians in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Sujatha Shankar, MD

Pediatrics
3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sujatha Shankar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Shankar works at Sujatha Shankar MD in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sujatha Shankar MD PA
    77 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Sujatha Shankar, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English, Hindi
  • 1508810268
Education & Certifications

  • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
  • BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sujatha Shankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shankar works at Sujatha Shankar MD in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shankar’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shankar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

