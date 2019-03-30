Dr. Sujatha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujatha Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sujatha Reddy, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Premier Care for Women960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rhedy is the best OBY I ve ever had. She truly cares about her patients, pays ultra attention to everything we tell her and is very throughout with her examinations and follow up. I wish I had known about her 20 years ago but I’m very happy to be her patient now
About Dr. Sujatha Reddy, MD
- Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
