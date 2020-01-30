Overview

Dr. Sujatha Rajagopalan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Rajagopalan works at Sujatha Rajagopalan MD in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.