Overview

Dr. Sujatha Murali, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.



Dr. Murali works at Orthopedic Medical Group in San Marcos, CA with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

