Dr. Sujatha Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujatha Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sujatha Mohan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine|Rochester General Hospital|United Kingdom
Dr. Mohan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Care for Women350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 350, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Care for Women - Humble18321 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 100, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 359-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohan?
I have been a patient of Dr. Mohan for several years now and I wouldn't have it any other way. I don't see myself going to any other Gynecologist. She is authentic, patient, kind, compassionate, and caring. I never feel like I am being rushed and she answers all of my questions during my examination. I usually have lots of questions but she patiently answers each and every one of them. Her nurse is a mirrored image of her, exposing the same demeanor and authentic qualities. I can always count on Dr. Mohan's team to make me feel welcomed, respected, and appreciated.
About Dr. Sujatha Mohan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891936860
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine|Rochester General Hospital|United Kingdom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.