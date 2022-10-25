See All Neurologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Sujatha Borra, MD

Neurology
3.5 (66)
Dr. Sujatha Borra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Borra works at WESLEY CHAPEL DERMATOLOGY in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wesley Chapel Dermatology LLC
    26847 Foggy Creek Rd Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 (813) 983-0894
    Sujatha R Borra MD
    13333 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 (813) 983-0894

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr. Borra sees my mother since 2016. The multiple origins of my mother's pains and the side effects of medications she took in the past were always big challenges during treatment. Dr. Borra has been efficient, compassionate, and patient treating my mother, who speaks no English and has severe hearing loss. My mother spends days and weeks with little pain and is grateful to be under Dr Borra's care. My mother (and I, as a caregiver) highly recommend Dr Borra.
    About Dr. Sujatha Borra, MD

    Neurology
    English
    1104811462
    Education & Certifications

    DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Neurology
