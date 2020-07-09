Overview

Dr. Sujatha Addagatla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Addagatla works at Niagara Nephrology PC in Niagara Falls, NY with other offices in North Tonawanda, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.