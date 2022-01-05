Dr. Sujata Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujata Sarkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sujata Sarkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
TMCOne - Ferguson #1002380 N Ferguson Ave Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-4850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Briarwood Health Associates325 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 647-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She helped save my life from a rare autoimmune disorder that put me into kidney failure and attacked my lungs (along with other less dangerous symptoms) and has continued to be awesome now that I'm seeing her as an outpatient. For Christmas, she gave me my life.
About Dr. Sujata Sarkar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1194800607
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkar has seen patients for Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarkar speaks Hindi and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.
