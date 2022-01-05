Overview

Dr. Sujata Sarkar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Sarkar works at TMCOne - Ferguson #100 in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.