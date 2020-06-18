Dr. Sujata Gutti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujata Gutti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sujata Gutti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
Dr. Gutti works at
Locations
Pikeville Neurology Clinic & Diagnostic Center Psc515 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 437-4100
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm52 Broadway St Ste B, Whitesburg, KY 41858 Directions (606) 437-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center
- Whitesburg Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Gutti. I had been having some problems with my balance and walking. And I explained that I had been feeling bad for about 5 years and had a lot of test done. She looks at all of my results and knew what was wrong with me. And she helped me so much. If I still lived in Ky I would still be seeing her.
About Dr. Sujata Gutti, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1831299346
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
