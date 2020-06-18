Overview

Dr. Sujata Gutti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky Hospital Chandler Mc



Dr. Gutti works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Pikeville, KY with other offices in Whitesburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.