Overview

Dr. Sujata Chava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Chava works at Kenner Comm Health Center in Kenner, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.