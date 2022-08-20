Dr. Sujata Balulad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balulad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujata Balulad, MD
Dr. Sujata Balulad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center - Burlington, MA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Gastro-intestinal Consultants of2134 Vindale Rd, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 478-0010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiac Rhythm Specialist1501 N US Highway 441 Bldg 1600, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 478-0010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I would highly recommend Dr. Balulad to anyone for all their cardiac related issues. She is very thorough and takes the time to listen to her patients health concerns.
About Dr. Sujata Balulad, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1952501454
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ellis Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center - Burlington, MA
- ICAHN School of Medicine at Mount Sinai/Queens Hospital Center (New York)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Balulad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balulad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balulad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balulad has seen patients for Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balulad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balulad speaks Bengali and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Balulad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balulad.
