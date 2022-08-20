Overview

Dr. Sujata Balulad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center - Burlington, MA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Balulad works at Central Florida Pain Specialists in Tavares, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.