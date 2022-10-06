See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rocky Mount, NC
Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rocky Mount, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital.

Dr. Poonuru works at Boice-Willis Clinic PA in Rocky Mount, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Boice-Willis Clinic PA
    901 N Winstead Ave Ste 530, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 937-0200
    Boice Willis Medical Center
    91 Enterprise Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 451-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nash General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2022
    She was very nice and answered all my questions
    — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821246406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sujani Poonuru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poonuru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poonuru has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poonuru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poonuru works at Boice-Willis Clinic PA in Rocky Mount, NC. View the full address on Dr. Poonuru’s profile.

    Dr. Poonuru has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poonuru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Poonuru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poonuru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poonuru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poonuru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

