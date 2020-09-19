Overview

Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spring Hill, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Vanderbilt Medical Group Spring Hill in Spring Hill, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.