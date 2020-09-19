Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD
Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spring Hill, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Walk-in Clinic3098 Campbell Station Pkwy Ste 100, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 764-4450
Vanderbilt Medical Group Franklin2001 Mallory Ln Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 764-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy takes the time to listen and devise a treatment plan. I love everyone in the entire office!
About Dr. Sujana Reddy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942348081
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
