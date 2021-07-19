Overview

Dr. Sujal Shah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Cancer Center of South Florida in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.