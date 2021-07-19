Dr. Sujal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sujal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sujal Shah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Cancer Center of South Florida4801 S Congress Ave Ste 201, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 253-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is caring, easy to talk with and has a positive attitude that carries over to all of the staff. When I was first diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, it was a total shock as I had no symptoms. He helped both me and my daughter deal with the illness and decide on a course of treatment. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Sujal Shah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
