Dr. Suja Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suja Raju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suja Raju, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from QINGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Raju works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates Huntersville13815 Professional Center Dr Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 316-3138
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raju?
Excellent treatment
About Dr. Suja Raju, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1003254806
Education & Certifications
- QINGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raju works at
Dr. Raju speaks Malayalam.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.