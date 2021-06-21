Dr. Suja Johnkutty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnkutty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suja Johnkutty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suja Johnkutty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Johnkutty works at
Locations
-
1
Nyhmcq-ambulatory Podiatry18219 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 670-1512
-
2
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste N100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnkutty?
I found her to be very good so far. I don't ;like having to wait so long for a follow up visit. Her assistant Renee also very helpful and nice.
About Dr. Suja Johnkutty, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134227739
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnkutty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnkutty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnkutty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnkutty works at
Dr. Johnkutty has seen patients for Headache, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnkutty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnkutty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnkutty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnkutty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnkutty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.