Overview

Dr. Suheb Hasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Hasan works at Texas Breast Specialists in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.