Overview

Dr. Suhas Deshmukh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Nagpur and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Deshmukh works at Bayside Internal Medicine in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.