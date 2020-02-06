See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Suhaireirene Suady Barake, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Suhaireirene Suady Barake, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Suhaireirene Suady Barake, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Suady Barake works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Specialty Medicine- Endocrinology - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Suady Barake?

Feb 06, 2020
She is the best doctor I have seen in years and Angelita is an amazing nurse.
J Kelly — Feb 06, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Suhaireirene Suady Barake, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Suhaireirene Suady Barake, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Suady Barake to family and friends

Dr. Suady Barake's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Suady Barake

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Suhaireirene Suady Barake, MD.

About Dr. Suhaireirene Suady Barake, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1407127160
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Suhaireirene Suady Barake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suady Barake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Suady Barake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Suady Barake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Suady Barake works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Suady Barake’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Suady Barake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suady Barake.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suady Barake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suady Barake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.