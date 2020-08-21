Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maqusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD
Overview
Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 825 NE 10th St Ste 1750, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4864
-
2
Univ of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center1200 Everett Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2429
-
3
Emergency Department700 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maqusi?
Very knowledge and skilled in her area of expertise. Sat and explained everything before surgery. Staff is great with follow-ups with her NP Nicole are fabulous. I really like her work. My post mastectomy looks natural
About Dr. Suhair Maqusi, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1497966337
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maqusi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maqusi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maqusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maqusi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maqusi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maqusi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maqusi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.