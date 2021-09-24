See All Rheumatologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD

Rheumatology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kuwait University, Faculty Of Medicine, Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Abdel-Jalil works at AMITA Health Medical Group Rheumatology Evanston in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Rheumatology Evanston
    800 Austin St Ste 163, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 316-3880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel-Jalil?

    Sep 24, 2021
    Dr Jalil has helped me enormously. She spends alot of time with her patients. She asks questions and listens carefully. Her first question was "Tell me about your pain". I have had negative experiences with other rheumatologists whose approach has been "prove to me you have pain " She listens, she cares and is very knowledgeable and helpful. I am grateful to her and recommend her highly.
    — Sep 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdel-Jalil to family and friends

    Dr. Abdel-Jalil's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdel-Jalil

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD.

    About Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174572929
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kuwait University, Faculty Of Medicine, Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Jalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdel-Jalil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdel-Jalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdel-Jalil works at AMITA Health Medical Group Rheumatology Evanston in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Abdel-Jalil’s profile.

    Dr. Abdel-Jalil has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel-Jalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Jalil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Jalil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel-Jalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel-Jalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Suhair Abdel-Jalil, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.