Dr. Suhail Sharif, MD
Dr. Suhail Sharif, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Graham Regional Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Sharif Surgical LLC909 9th Ave Ste 401, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-0786
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
DR.SHARIF WILL ALWAYS BE MY GO-TO FOR ANY CANCER CARE, HE'S SAVED MY LIFE 3 TIMES OVER THE YEARS.HE ASKED ME WHO TO CONSULT WITH ANY SUDDEN DECISION WHILE IN SURGERY? I TOLD HIM, ASK YOURSELF..I TRUST YOU WITH MY LIFE.MY HUSBAND & SON BOTH AGREED...GOD HAS ANOINTED HIM MIGHTILY TO RID YOU OF ALL CANCERS..HE'S A ROCKSTAR SURGEON IN EVERY WAY.
- Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University of Illinois Metropolitan Hospital
- University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- New York Medical College
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- General Surgery
Dr. Sharif works at
