Overview

Dr. Suhail Sharif, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Graham Regional Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Sharif works at Sharif Surgical LLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pancreatic Cancer and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.