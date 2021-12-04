See All Oncologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Suhail Sharif, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Suhail Sharif, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Graham Regional Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Sharif works at Sharif Surgical LLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pancreatic Cancer and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sharif Surgical LLC
    909 9th Ave Ste 401, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 332-0786

  Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  Graham Regional Medical Center
  Medical City Fort Worth
  Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Ventral Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Pancreatic Cancer
Ventral Hernia

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Care Credit
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Employee Health Systems
    Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Care Alliance Pool
    HealthLink
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 04, 2021
    DR.SHARIF WILL ALWAYS BE MY GO-TO FOR ANY CANCER CARE, HE'S SAVED MY LIFE 3 TIMES OVER THE YEARS.HE ASKED ME WHO TO CONSULT WITH ANY SUDDEN DECISION WHILE IN SURGERY? I TOLD HIM, ASK YOURSELF..I TRUST YOU WITH MY LIFE.MY HUSBAND & SON BOTH AGREED...GOD HAS ANOINTED HIM MIGHTILY TO RID YOU OF ALL CANCERS..HE'S A ROCKSTAR SURGEON IN EVERY WAY.
    VICKIE WEBB — Dec 04, 2021
    Surgical Oncology
    22 years of experience
    English, Hindi and Spanish
    1083753677
    Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    University of Illinois Metropolitan Hospital
    University of Illinois / Metropolitan Group Hospitals
    New York Medical College
    University of Illinois at Chicago
    General Surgery
    Dr. Suhail Sharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sharif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharif works at Sharif Surgical LLC in Fort Worth, TX.

    Dr. Sharif has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Pancreatic Cancer and Ventral Hernia, and more.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

