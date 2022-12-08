Overview

Dr. Suhail Salem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Salem works at United Medical Doctors in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.