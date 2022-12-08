Dr. Suhail Salem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhail Salem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suhail Salem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
United Medical Doctors18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 702, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 280-5961
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been to a ton of GIs and from my first initial visit with Dr. Salem he came to me with a game plan I’ve never experienced that before and felt good about working on my health with him so I strongly recommend him he will most likely have a wait time (that’s a good thing) but he’s worth the wait!!!! Trust me.
About Dr. Suhail Salem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salem speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.