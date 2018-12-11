See All Oncologists in West Memphis, AR
Dr. Suhail Obaji, MD

Oncology
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Suhail Obaji, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Memphis, AR. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Obaji works at West Cancer Center in West Memphis, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Family Cancer Center Pllc
    271 W Polk Ave, West Memphis, AR 72301

  Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
  Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
  Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  Methodist University Hospital
  Saint Francis Hospital

Anemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Secondary Malignancies
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    POMCO Group
    QualChoice
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Dec 11, 2018
    Dr. Obaji is wonderful, the most kind doctor I have ever been to. The long wait time is worth it. Thank you Dr Obaji.
    Lynn M Stone in Germantown, TN — Dec 11, 2018
    Oncology
    39 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1548268592
    U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
    University Tenn Center Health Scis
    University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Aleppo Univ Hosps
    Medical Oncology
    Dr. Suhail Obaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Obaji has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obaji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Obaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Obaji works at West Cancer Center in West Memphis, AR. View the full address on Dr

    Dr. Obaji has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Obaji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obaji.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

