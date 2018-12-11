Overview

Dr. Suhail Obaji, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Memphis, AR. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Obaji works at West Cancer Center in West Memphis, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.