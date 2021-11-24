Overview

Dr. Suhail Kanchwala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Kanchwala works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.