Dr. Suhail Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhail Hameed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suhail Hameed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7080 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 351-4009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hameed?
About Dr. Suhail Hameed, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1881602647
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Osteopenia, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.