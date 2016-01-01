Dr. Dohad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suhail Dohad, MD
Overview
Dr. Suhail Dohad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Dohad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harry Levitt Ronald Bronow Robert Leibowitz MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 635E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-8245
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dohad?
About Dr. Suhail Dohad, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730151085
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dohad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dohad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dohad works at
Dr. Dohad has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dohad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dohad speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dohad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dohad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dohad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dohad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.