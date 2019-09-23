Overview

Dr. Suhail Allaqaband, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Medical Center Washington County, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Allaqaband works at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Grafton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.