Overview

Dr. Suhail Alam, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Alam works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.