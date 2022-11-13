Dr. Suhail Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suhail Alam, MD
Overview
Dr. Suhail Alam, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Dr. Alam works at
Locations
-
1
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 641-8937
-
2
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8887
-
3
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 641-8926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (602) 641-8928Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alam?
Dr. Alam is the BEST!!! He has been my specialist eye doctor for many, many years!!! He is professional, courtesy, kind, caring, polite n several more wonderful adjectives that describe him! He always greets me and others with a smile. He gives you the facts, however, he doesn't scare you, like some doctors do!! I am so grateful for his excellent care and I highly recommend Dr. Alam!! Thank you Dr Alam! E. B. 11/18/22.
About Dr. Suhail Alam, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316922818
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.