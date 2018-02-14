Dr. Haq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suhaib Haq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Suhaib Haq, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Haq works at
Locations
Dr. Robert L.m. Hilliard Center919 LOCKE ST, San Antonio, TX 78208 Directions (210) 358-3000
University Health System-eastside Clinic210 N Mel Waiters Way, San Antonio, TX 78202 Directions (210) 644-8720
Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-8255
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Suhaib Haq, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Haq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
