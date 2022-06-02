See All Podiatrists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Suha Kassab, MD

Podiatry
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Suha Kassab, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. 

They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10 W Square Lake Rd Ste 300, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 333-4900
  2. 2
    Dagher Pllc
    2035 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 253-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 02, 2022
    I have seen Dr Kassab for several years for foot care. She is knowledgeable, caring and professional! The staff works hard to support the practice and patients. I would recommend Dr Kassab and her team!
    Thomas Hoover — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Suha Kassab, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902890015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suha Kassab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassab has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

