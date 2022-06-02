Dr. Suha Kassab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suha Kassab, MD
Dr. Suha Kassab, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 10 W Square Lake Rd Ste 300, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 333-4900
Dagher Pllc2035 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 253-0600
I have seen Dr Kassab for several years for foot care. She is knowledgeable, caring and professional! The staff works hard to support the practice and patients. I would recommend Dr Kassab and her team!
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
Dr. Kassab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassab accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassab has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassab speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassab.
