Dr. Sugene Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Sugene Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
1
SGK Plastic Surgery4185 Technology Forest Blvd Ste 150, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (281) 317-4613
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Had breast implants and lift in Feb 22. I am very pleased with the results performed by dr Kim. Would recommend highly.
About Dr. Sugene Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
