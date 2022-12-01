Overview

Dr. Sugata Sensarma, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Sensarma works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.