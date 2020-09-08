Dr. Sugat Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sugat Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Sugat Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Retina Inc.6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 339-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Took care of my emergency eye surgery day after Christmas. Long wait times are a condition of Dr. Patel's field of medicine. I know someone waited while he took care of my emergency - a detached retina. Great doctor, great results after a scary (for me) surgery.
About Dr. Sugat Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1831288448
Education & Certifications
- U Bc
- Henry Ford Hlth Systems
- Akron City Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.