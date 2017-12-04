Overview

Dr. Suganthi Beeki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Beeki works at Nephrology Associates, MD, PC in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.