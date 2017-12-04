Dr. Suganthi Beeki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beeki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suganthi Beeki, MD
Overview
Dr. Suganthi Beeki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Kilpauk Medical College and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Beeki works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates, MD, PC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beeki?
Dr. Beeki is wonderful! Very attentive and professional. She leave no stones unturned and worries about her patients.
About Dr. Suganthi Beeki, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Female
- 1689733602
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Kilpauk Medical College
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beeki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beeki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beeki using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beeki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beeki works at
Dr. Beeki has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beeki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beeki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beeki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beeki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beeki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.