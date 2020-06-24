Dr. Sugandh Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sugandh Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sugandh Shetty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Locations
Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
Advance Urology15138 Levan Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2133
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding urologist. Treated me twice (prostate cancer and kidney stones) over the past 3 years. Top notch surgeon, bedside manner, etc.
About Dr. Sugandh Shetty, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1871574913
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shetty speaks Arabic and Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
