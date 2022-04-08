Overview

Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Gastro One in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.