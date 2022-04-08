Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
1
Gi Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center of the Midsouth7668 Airways Blvd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 684-5500
2
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
3
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-9110
4
G I Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center LLC1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 621-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaudhry treated my son for a GI problem and we were very pleased with him. He was attentive, explained what he thought the diagnosis was, answered all our questions. He was not rushed and was very kind to us. I have been an RN for 40 years and I was pleased with the vists, and I attended each one. A GI procedure was done by Dr. Chaudhry and that also went very well with a definitive diagnosis being made and treatment began. Based on our experience I would recommend Dr. Chaundry.
About Dr. Sufiyan Chaudhry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457569998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.