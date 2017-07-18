See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Media, PA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
33 years of experience

Dr. Sueny Seeney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Seeney works at OB GYN Health Care Associates at Riddle in Media, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    OB GYN Health Care Associates at Riddle
    1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3109, Media, PA 19063
    OB GYN Healthcare Associates at Riddle
    391 Wilmington W Chester Pike Ste 5, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  Lankenau Medical Center
  Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
  Riddle Memorial Hospital

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cysts
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Birth Control
Breech Position
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menopause
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Uterine Cancer
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    Jul 18, 2017
    Very knowledgeable and very good staff took very good care of me
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1538170634
    Temple University Hospital
    Temple University School of Medicine
    Franklin and Marshall
    Dr. Sueny Seeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Seeney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Seeney has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

