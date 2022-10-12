See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Suelane Do Ouro, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Suelane Do Ouro, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Do Ouro works at Walk IN GYN in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walk in Gyn Care Professional Corporation
    200 W 57th St Ste 608, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 581-4141
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Medical Center PAI
    10 Union Sq E Ste 4K, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-8930
  3. 3
    Manhattan Headache Center
    800 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 289-0700
  4. 4
    Advanced Spine on Park Avenue
    115 E 57th St Ste 610, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-3505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 12, 2022
    excellent If your in Pain this is the Dr you want treating you for all your pain ailments
    Daniel Centrone — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Suelane Do Ouro, MD

    Pain Medicine
    34 years of experience
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    1114908845
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY Health Science Ctr
    Escuela De Medicina
    Universidad Bahiana De Medicina School Of Medicine, Brazil
    Pain Medicine
