Dr. Sueellen Robinson Cho, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sueellen Robinson Cho, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Dr. Robinson Cho works at
Locations
Rivers Dental Care2943 S Church St Ste E, Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Directions (615) 378-3352Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson Cho?
I am so happy I found Dr. Cho! I have complete trust in her knowledge and skill as my dentist. I would highly recommend this friendly office of professionals!
About Dr. Sueellen Robinson Cho, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
