Dr. Sueann Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sueann Douglas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sueann Douglas, MD is a Dermatologist in Mission Woods, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Douglas works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Dermatology of Kansas City2001 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Mission Woods, KS 66205 Directions (913) 228-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Douglas?
About Dr. Sueann Douglas, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497750731
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Residency Case Western Reserve University Hospital
- Pediatrics Residency University Of Wisconsin Hospitals
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- MOUNT MARY COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas works at
Dr. Douglas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.