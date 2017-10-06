Dr. Sue-Young Hong, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue-Young Hong, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sue-Young Hong, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hazelwood, MO. They graduated from Columbia University|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
Gaston Lawrence G DDS5976 Howdershell Rd Ste 207, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (314) 384-1581
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sue Hong is a great orthodontist. She was very attentive to my needs throughout my treatment. I'm very happy with my smile now, thanks to her and I would definitely recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Sue-Young Hong, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1255561361
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
