Offers telehealth
Dr. Sue Tsuda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System and Ozark Health.
Wellmont Health System350 Salem Rd Ste 4, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 327-2995
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
- Conway Regional Health System
- Ozark Health
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Competent, caring MD who listens to her patients. Her compassion is well beyond amazing. Dr. Tsuda understands and clearly explains all of the state-of-the-art treatments and options. She also understands the importance of patient/family collaboration as integral to the plan of care. Her staff are outstanding as well, working hard on our behalf. Every person on her staff is doing all that is possible to aid our recovery and improve our quality of life. We are truly blessed in this community to have Dr. Tsuda and her nurses/staff. We are especially grateful to her. She (and her staff) is a one-of-a-kind gem among medical professionals.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Dr. Tsuda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsuda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsuda.
