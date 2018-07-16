Dr. Sue Stanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Stanko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sue Stanko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Stanko works at
Locations
Sue E Stanko MD1201 Hewitt Dr Ste 204, Woodway, TX 76712 Directions (254) 741-9933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanko and her nurse Amanda are amazing. I have two teenage sons who I have taken there since they were very young! She cares, she takes her time and she listens. The medical field-the whole world could use more people incredible as Dr. Sue.
About Dr. Sue Stanko, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740246909
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanko works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanko.
