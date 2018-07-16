See All Pediatricians in Woodway, TX
Dr. Sue Stanko, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sue Stanko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Stanko works at Sue E Stanko MD in Woodway, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sue E Stanko MD
    1201 Hewitt Dr Ste 204, Woodway, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 741-9933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fever
Cough
Acute Sinusitis
Fever
Cough
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2018
    Dr. Stanko and her nurse Amanda are amazing. I have two teenage sons who I have taken there since they were very young! She cares, she takes her time and she listens. The medical field-the whole world could use more people incredible as Dr. Sue.
    Meagan — Jul 16, 2018
    About Dr. Sue Stanko, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740246909
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
