Overview

Dr. Sue Stanko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodway, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Stanko works at Sue E Stanko MD in Woodway, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.