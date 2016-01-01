Overview

Dr. Sue Mollner, MD is a Dietary Management Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Dietary Management, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Mollner works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.