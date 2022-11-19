Dr. Sue-Mi Tuttle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue-Mi Tuttle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Saint Paul Office401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (952) 883-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons1875 Woodwinds Dr Ste 120, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 255-7777
- Regions Hospital
The only surgeon that could fix me. I lived with severe capsular contractor for 17 years after breast cancer-IIB at a younger age (radiation, many surgeries, etc.) with significant pain. I visited a few surgeons throughout the years (some being considered the best of the best in Minnesota). They couldn’t help me or were not willing to help me. I lost all hope. My primary suggested I go see Dr. Tuttle. Dr. Tuttle was very honest with me. We opted for removal of implants with fat grafting. Truly, it wasn’t a walk in the park, but she is a true artist. For the first time in nearly 20 years, I feel like myself again. I feel whole again… very happy with my results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447442702
- University Of Minnesota
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tuttle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuttle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuttle works at
Dr. Tuttle has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuttle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuttle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuttle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuttle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.