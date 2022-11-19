See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Paul, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Sue-Mi Tuttle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sue-Mi Tuttle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.

Dr. Tuttle works at HealthPartners Specialty Center in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

    Saint Paul Office
    401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 883-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons
    1875 Woodwinds Dr Ste 120, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 255-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2022
    The only surgeon that could fix me. I lived with severe capsular contractor for 17 years after breast cancer-IIB at a younger age (radiation, many surgeries, etc.) with significant pain. I visited a few surgeons throughout the years (some being considered the best of the best in Minnesota). They couldn’t help me or were not willing to help me. I lost all hope. My primary suggested I go see Dr. Tuttle. Dr. Tuttle was very honest with me. We opted for removal of implants with fat grafting. Truly, it wasn’t a walk in the park, but she is a true artist. For the first time in nearly 20 years, I feel like myself again. I feel whole again… very happy with my results.
    No name in Minnesota — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Sue-Mi Tuttle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447442702
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sue-Mi Tuttle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuttle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuttle has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuttle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuttle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuttle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuttle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

