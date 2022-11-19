Overview

Dr. Sue-Mi Tuttle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Tuttle works at HealthPartners Specialty Center in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.