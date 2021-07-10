Dr. Sue Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sue Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Gastroenterology5653 Frist Blvd Ste 530, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 885-1093
-
2
Associates in Gastroenteology660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 220, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 885-1093Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Associates in Gastroenterology - Mt. Juliet600 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 203, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 885-1093
-
4
Associates In Gastroenterology - Lebanon1405 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 105, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 443-7213
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee has performed two colonoscopies on me. She did a great job, very professional and knowledgeable. She also serviced my brother as well.
About Dr. Sue Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1720086317
Education & Certifications
- Emory Affil Hsops
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.