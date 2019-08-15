See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Sue Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (106)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sue Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Lee works at Einstein Cardiology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Einstein Center One Building
    9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 827-1500
    Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 106 ratings
Patient Ratings (106)
5 Star
(89)
4 Star
(11)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sue Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083672117
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sue Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Einstein Cardiology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

106 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

