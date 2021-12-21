Dr. Sue Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sue Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sue Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore University Health System501 Skokie Blvd Ste 211, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 504-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim is a passionate physician who authentically cares about her patients, accurate diagnosis, treatment and thorough follow-up. My entire family is under her care, we are very grateful and fortunate to Dr. Kim!
About Dr. Sue Kim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124014642
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.